February 25, 1942-July 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Terry “Big T” F. Mahan, 77, of East Moline, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to The House Group.
Terry was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Charles and Thelma (Fair) Mahan. Terry was a 1960 graduate of UTHS. Terry was an Army Veteran. He married Theresa Vallejo in 1970 in Rock Island. She passed April 20, 2005. Terry worked for John Deere Harvester as an assembler, retiring in 1997. He was a personal trainer at the John Deere Fitness Center for 20 years. Terry mentored many people thru AA sponsorship; he was to receive his 39th year chip Aug. 7, 2019. He was a fitness enthusiast; he set a record with the 440 relay at UTHS in 1958. He coached his children and grandchildren in baseball, softball, football and track. Terry was known to be a diehard Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes fan. He never knew a stranger. He was a friend to everyone. His parting words to all were “You're the greatest.”
Terry is survived by his children, Terri Phillips, Moline, Lisa (Pat) Kinnee, Thomasville, Ga., Scott (Tippi) Mahan, Puyallup, Wash., Leigh Ann (Rick) Breer, San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Jeffrey (Hope) Mahan, East Moline; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister; Cathy Farley, East Moline; brother, Michael Mahan, East Moline; a host of nieces, nephews and many close friends who were like family to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Theresa.
