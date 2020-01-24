Terry Dean Osborne
SILVIS

Terry Dean Osborne

Terry Dean Osborne

December 14, 1955-January 19, 2020

SILVIS — Terry Dean Osborne, 64, of Silvis, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Terry Dean Osborne was born Dec. 14, 1955, in Thorntown, Ind., the first child of Robert D. and Martha (McClaine) Osborne. Terry worked as a laborer, last working in 2017. He married Janice Goodmen in Silvis in 1975. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and NASCAR racing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Grass, of Mississippi; his son, Terry Osborne Jr. of Eldridge, Iowa; his brother, Jeff (Linda) Osborne, of Davenport; and his companion and caretaker, Jenni Ingelton, of Silvis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bobby E. Osborne, Randall R. Osborne, Gregory A. Osborne and Frank D. Osborne.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

