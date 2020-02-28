Terri L. 'TT' VanKlaveren
View Comments

Terri L. 'TT' VanKlaveren

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Terri L. “TT” VanKlaveren

April 12, 1957-February 27, 2020

COLONA — Terri L. “TT” VanKlaveren, of Colona, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will officiate. A private inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo.

Terri was born April 12, 1957, the daughter of Everett and Beverly Francis, in Moline. She graduated from Geneseo High School. On June 14, 1975, she married Michael VanKlaveren in Colona, IL. Prior to Terri and Mike moving to Florida, she worked for Village Florist and was a court-appointed specialist for Judge Clark Barnes, as a youth advocate. She was also a massage therapist in Geneseo for several years. While living in Florida, Terri was a cooking teacher for the Young Chefs Academy of North Port, Fla. She volunteered at Mote Marina Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla., helping attend to the sea turtles. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens, but especially loved her dogs.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mike; her brother, Mike (Diane) Francis, Milan, Ill.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Terry) Gates, Silvis, Ill., and Arlene Hawkinson, Colona, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Butch (Connie) VanKlaveren, Davenport; ”sister” Julie Benson, Colona, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Chad VanKlaveren, in 1995. For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Terri VanKlaveren, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Monday, March 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Terri's Visitation -VFH Geneseo begins.
Mar 2
Memorial Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
7:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Terri's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News