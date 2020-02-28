COLONA — Terri L. “TT” VanKlaveren, of Colona, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael McBride will officiate. A private inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo.

Terri was born April 12, 1957, the daughter of Everett and Beverly Francis, in Moline. She graduated from Geneseo High School. On June 14, 1975, she married Michael VanKlaveren in Colona, IL. Prior to Terri and Mike moving to Florida, she worked for Village Florist and was a court-appointed specialist for Judge Clark Barnes, as a youth advocate. She was also a massage therapist in Geneseo for several years. While living in Florida, Terri was a cooking teacher for the Young Chefs Academy of North Port, Fla. She volunteered at Mote Marina Aquarium in Sarasota, Fla., helping attend to the sea turtles. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens, but especially loved her dogs.