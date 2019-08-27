September 14, 1956-August 26, 2019
GENESEO — Terri A. Seible, 62, of Geneseo, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home with family. Private memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.
Terri was born Sept. 14, 1956, the daughter of Franklin and Bertha (Jansen) Carlson, in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from North High School, Sioux City. On Sept. 20, 1975, she married her beloved husband, Dennis. She was a mother, homemaker, and worked in home healthcare in Henry County. Terri enjoyed flowers, gardening, her cats, and dogs. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Among survivors is her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Michell (Tommy) Lathrop, Geneseo, Kimberly (David Frew) Seible, Geneseo; sons, Aaron (Tara) Seible, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Frank (Leila Quinones) Seible, Geneseo; grandchildren, September “Emmie,” Ashlea, Amanda, Alex, Kord, Preston, Cameron, Reese, Adriana, Madison, Willa, and Carter; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Stan) Hind, Sioux City, Donna Lloyd, Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Shirley Ruser; sister-in-law, Eileen Mace; and brothers-in-law, Paul Lloyd, Dean Ruser and Alan Mace.