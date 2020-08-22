× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 14, 1954-August 16, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Teri P. Dean, 66, of Coal Valley, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Teri Piper Storey was born May 14, 1954, in Corona, Calif., daughter of Vanita Evelyn Ralston and Richard Storey. On May 17, 1985, she married Robert Dean, who survives.

Teri graduated from United Township High School in East Moline. After working for Von Maur Department Store, she became a deputy coroner for Rock Island County. Later, she was employed by Valley Packing Company, and was owner of Quad City Tree Care. She enjoyed quilting and cooking, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Robert, survivors include her children, Janelle (Dan) Krotz of Coal Valley, James Dean of Coal Valley, Jeff (Michelle) Foster of Tampa, Fla., Bryan (Sharyn ) Foster of Carbon Cliff, Ill., Dennis (Crystal) Royce, and Monica Royce, all of Davenport; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Kimberly Storey.

