February 4, 2020
DAVENPORT — A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Teresa “Terry” E. Bandekow, 63, of Davenport, formerly of Moline, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded as was her wish. A private burial will follow at a later date. Mrs. Bandekow died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
An online obituary, along with memories and condolences left for the family, may be viewed at Cunnick-Collins.Com.
To plant a tree in memory of Teresa Bandekow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.