DAVENPORT — A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Teresa “Terry” E. Bandekow, 63, of Davenport, formerly of Moline, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Cremation rites have been accorded as was her wish. A private burial will follow at a later date. Mrs. Bandekow died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.