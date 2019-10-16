May 5, 1958-October 12, 2019
GENESEO — Teresa L. Marolf, 61, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Cambridge. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Stephen Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Teresa Marolf Memorial Fund.
Teresa was born May 5, 1958, the daughter of Charles and Virginia (Richardson) Feltner, stepdaughter of Jack Richardson and Pamela Feltner, in Wooster, Ohio. She attended schools in the Quad-Cities, received her LPN in Georgia and her RN degree at Black Hawk College, Moline. Teresa married Steve L. Marolf on Sept. 25, 1982, in East Moline. Teresa worked as RN for over 30 years, working at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Illini Hospital and lastly doing pediatric home healthcare. She enjoyed cross-stitch and games on the computer. She adored her grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Steve; daughters, Tarahka (Patrick) Juchcinski, Geneseo, Tristi (Brady)Stromquist, Wonder Lake, Ill., Taelynn Marolf, Geneseo; special daughter, Tonya Marr, Geneseo; sons, Justin (Tasha) Marolf, Atkinson, Riley Marolf, Geneseo; nine grandchildren; sisters, Tiffany Feltner, Willis, Tenn., Beckie Feltner, Tennessee; brother, Jeff (Nancy) Richardson, Erie.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, a sister, nephew and niece.
To share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.