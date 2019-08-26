August 26, 1940-August 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Teresa Ann Huntley, 78, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Inurnment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.
Teresa was born in Centerville, Iowa, on Aug. 26, 1940, daughter of Tony and Mary Goodman Gesualdo. She married Donald R. Huntley on Sept. 3, 1960, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1978.
Teresa was very proud to have worked over 25 years as the office manager for Dr. Ishwar Thakkar.
She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Teresa was also an awesome cook and loved to bake — especially pies. She enjoyed reading and watching sports, most specifically the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. Teresa was known as “GiGi” to her pride and joy, which were her grand and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Michael (Joette) Huntley, Rock Island, Christopher (Holly) Huntley, Rock Island, and Paula (Michael) Ertz, Milwaukee, Wis.; grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Amanda, Carly, Cassy, Dominic, John Michael, Maggie and Annie; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Autumn and Sloan; siblings, Don (Susie) Gesualdo, Denver, Colo., Tom Gesualdo and Tim Gesualdo, both of Centerville, Iowa; and special friends, Sandy Ernat and JoAnn Van Fossen, who all shared the same birthday — best friends forever, “The Three Musketeers.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David C. Huntley; grandson, Christopher; and brother, Robert.
