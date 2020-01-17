March 12, 1972- January 15, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Teddy La Roy Anderson of Rock Island died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, of thyroid complications.
It was his wish that he be cremated with no funeral.
Survivors include Mother, Nancy (Fulscher) Moody; Stepfather, Pat Moody; Brothers, Ronny And Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his most wonderful Grandmother, Grace Fulscher.
