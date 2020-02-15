April 11, 1956-February 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Tanya T. Zelnio, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Generations at Rock Island.

A Mass will be 11am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Christ the King Church, Moline with visitation 9am until service. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. A memorial fund has been established.

Tanya was born April 11, 1956 in Moline, the daughter of Leonard L. “Boob” and Tamara (Pikuza) Zelnio.

Tanya was a church musician serving as organist for local congregations with Christ the King Church being her primary church. Tanya worked as a bookkeeper. Tanya enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting, playing the organ, was an avid Chicago Bears fan. She was proud of and took pride in the Lithuanian waxing and dying of Easter eggs.

Survivors include her sister, Denise (Ron) Zelnio-Dunker, Largo, FL; life partner, Neil Holmquist, Calamus, IA; loving step-children, step-grandchildren and numerous cousins and their children and her dogs, Ochi and Kazi. She was preceded in death by her parents.

