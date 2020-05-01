× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 30, 1961- April 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Tami S. Parker, 58, of East Moline, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Genesis East, Davenport.

Following family services the family will host a drive by event at Tami's graveside at 12 Noon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Attendants will be on site to coordinate and give direction.

Tami Cozadd was born June 30, 1961, in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Nancy Remy Cozadd. She married Randy Parker August 8, 1980, in Moline,. She was a kind hearted woman, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed taking road trips.

Survivors include her husband Randy; daughters, Shandi Parker, Moline, and Misti Parker, Silvis; grandchildren, Vanessa Verschoore, Blaze Parker, and Christian Foran; siblings, Richard Cozadd, Davenport, and Cindi (Mike) Daligee, Coal Valley; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Cozadd, Jenni (Don) Rahn, Jessica (John) Thomas, and Jacob Daligee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

