September 9, 1964-October 26, 2019
MOLINE — Tamara J. Pulford-Davis, 55, passed away at her home in Moline on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highland Park Bowl (4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline) in the South Banquet Hall. Memorials may be made to the family.
Tamara was born in Moline on Sept. 9, 1964. She was the daughter of Dale Pulford and Susan (Vogt) Arnold. Tamara graduated from Moline High School. She enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, fishing and camping. She loved her cats and watching hummingbirds, but she especially cherished spending time with her kids. Tamara enjoyed her quiet time, especially the peace and quiet of spending time on the beach.
Survivors include children, Amber Berthoud, Jake Davis and Melissa Rump; special friend, Mikie Rump; mother, Susan Arnold; father, Dale (Ruth) Pulford; and sister, Heather (Brian) Kinney.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.