October 3, 1986-January 22, 2020

SILVIS — Taloni Marie Grumadas, 33, of Silvis, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Burial will follow immediately at Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Taloni Marie Grumadas was born Oct. 3, 1986, in Silvis, Ill., the second child of the late Randy Wright and Tina Marie (Grumadas) Slocum. Taloni worked as a waitress, last working in 2017. She enjoyed playing bingo, scratching lottery tickets and playing the slots. Taloni was known as a “neat freak” among her family and friends. She was a “mommy's girl” and very fragile. Taloni looked up to her big sister, Tyara; she was very family oriented. Her son, Owyn, meant the world to her.