October 3, 1986-January 22, 2020
SILVIS — Taloni Marie Grumadas, 33, of Silvis, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. Rev. Scott Culley will officiate. Burial will follow immediately at Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
You have free articles remaining.
Taloni Marie Grumadas was born Oct. 3, 1986, in Silvis, Ill., the second child of the late Randy Wright and Tina Marie (Grumadas) Slocum. Taloni worked as a waitress, last working in 2017. She enjoyed playing bingo, scratching lottery tickets and playing the slots. Taloni was known as a “neat freak” among her family and friends. She was a “mommy's girl” and very fragile. Taloni looked up to her big sister, Tyara; she was very family oriented. Her son, Owyn, meant the world to her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Owyn Jacques, Davenport; her mother, Tina Slocum (Richzie Gant), East Moline; her sister, Tyara Grumadas (Moses Malone), Rock Island; her maternal grandparents, Leilani and Anthony Grumadas, East Moline; her uncles, Anthony (Tina) Grumadas, East Moline, and Walter Grumadas, East Moline; her aunt, Theresa (Michael) Spah, East Moline; her nieces, Autumn, and April; her nephews, Caiden and Finn; and a host of aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randy Wright.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.