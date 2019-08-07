July 16, 1985-July 15, 2019
MESA, Ariz. — Mrs. Tabitha Ann Betancourt, “Tata,” passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her home on Monday, July 15, in Tempe, Ariz., at the age of 33, just one date before her 34th birthday.
Tabitha was born on July 16, 1985, in Mesa, Ariz., to Lori Houston and Raul Valenzuela. She married the love of her life, Michael Betancourt, in 2008. They obtained guardianship of Tabitha's niece and nephew for seven years. Tabitha's dream of being a mother was carried forward in her love for all of her nieces and nephews, and their fur-baby dog, Oscar. She completed her lifelong dream of graduating from Pima Medical Institute in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Medical and Health Services.
Tabitha is survived by her husband of 11 years, Michael Betancourt; and her mother, Lori Nelson; stepdad, Brian Nelson; brother, Sam Nelson, Orion, Ill.; sister, Jennifer Barker, Orion; brother, Chris Valenzuela, Mesa; father, Raul Valenzuela; and six nieces and nephews; grandmother Shirley Houston, Mesa; as well as her in-laws: mother, Patricia Betancourt, and father, John Betancourt, and sister, Anita Betancourt.