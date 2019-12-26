Sylvia Ann Wilson
View Comments
MOLINE

Sylvia Ann Wilson

{{featured_button_text}}
Sylvia Ann Wilson

January 27, 1956-December 24, 2019

MOLINE — Sylvia Ann Wilson, 63, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place following the services. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.

Sylvia was born on Jan. 27, 1956, in Rock Island, the daughter of Robert and Garnet Reid Rench. She married James Wilson in 1977, in Rock Island. Sylvia retired in 2014 as a senior mechanical designer at John Deere after 38 years. She attended Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. She enjoyed visiting with her friends. Sylvia was an avid reader and loved to cook meals for her family.

Survivors include husband and son, Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News