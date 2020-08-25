Swanson Judith and Harold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith A. Swanson

November 22, 1940-August 16, 2020

E. Harold Swanson II

February 20, 1941-August 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Judith A. Swanson, 79, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing Center, Rock Island, and E. Harold Swanson II, 79, her husband, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.

Live-streamed memorial services for both Judith and Harold will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The service may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-rockisland. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Those attending are to follow public guidance regarding wearing a mask and social distancing.

Judith was born Nov. 22, 1940, in Rock Island, a daughter of Philip and Virginia MacDonald Slawson. Harold was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Traverse City, Mich., a son of E. Harold Swanson I and Thora Lidholm Swanson. Judy was first married to John H. Weingartz. She and Harold were later married in 1993 in Rock Island. Harold was previously married to Aina Metra, and later to Pamela Withenbury.