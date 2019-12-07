February 6, 1960-December 3, 2019

DAVENPORT— Suzanne Christine Yackley, 59, of Davenport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. There will be additional visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family for college expenses for her daughters or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

Suzanne was born Feb. 6, 1960, in Davenport, daughter of Ralph and Ramona (Morales) Granados. She was united in marriage to James Yackley on May 30, 1987. Together they raised one son, Jonathan, and two daughters, Jessica and Jillian.

Suzanne obtained her Masters Degree in Business Administration and worked in Army Contracting for 34 years at the Rock Island Arsenal, achieving many accomplishments. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, on the Parish Council and the Liturgy Committee. In her free time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, painting and sewing.