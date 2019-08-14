December 7, 1956-August 13, 2019
GENESEO — Susan Werner, 62, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Allure (formerly Good Samaritan), Geneseo. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Estate Cemetery, East Moline. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory will be assisting the family with arrangements.
Susan was born Dec. 7, 1956, the daughter of Dean and Joan (Stage) Miller, in Geneseo. She attended Geneseo High School. Susan married Michael F. Werner on Sept. 28, 1995. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2019. She was a cleaning lady for several families in Geneseo over the years.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Michelle; sons, Jason and Troy; brother, Corey; sisters, Kathy and Barb.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Michael.