January 26, 1973-November 10, 2019
NEW WINDSOR, Ill. — Susan Meers, 46, of New Windsor, Ill., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Heartland Health Care in Moline.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan, Ill., on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Geneseo, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish, Children's Miracle Network in Iowa City, or Genesis No Foot Too Small Birthing & Bereavement Suite.
Susan was born Jan. 26, 1973, in Moline, daughter of Richard R. and Sharon (Smith) Meers. She graduated from Black Hawk East with an associate degree, and was a kindergarten teacher's aide at the Winola Elementary School. She loved working with the children and staff at the school. She enjoyed cooking and decorating, but her greatest love was horses. She was very active with the High School Rodeo Association, and when younger, participated in Barrel Racing, winning many awards.
Survivors include her mother, Sharon Meers; grandmother, Beatrice Benton; children, Emma Creger and Nick Creger; sisters, Michele Meers, of Milan, Ill., and Cindy (James) Schoeck, of Rock Island, Ill.; uncles, Dr. Ronald Smith, of Virginia, Bruce Meers, and Fred (Carol) Meers; niece, Lily Schoeck; nephews, Austin Schoeck and Jake Schoeck; and many special friends including the Malmstead family.
She was preceded in death by her father and an infant brother, Richard Roy Meers Jr.
