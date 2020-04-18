× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 3, 1938-April 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Susan M. Papish, 81, of East Moline, passed Friday, April 17, 2020, at Centennial Health Care Moline. Private services for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, April 21, and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline.

Due to the current world health crisis a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Susan Roets was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Moline, the daughter of Leonard and Kathryn (McCall) Roets. She married Vincent J. Papish, Feb. 13, 1954, in East Moline, enjoying 49 years of marriage until Vincent passed in June 2003. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

Susan enjoyed, with friends and relatives, shopping, dining, and gambling.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Michelle) Papish, Moline, Daniel Papish, Orion, Vincent Papish Jr., East Moline, and Martin Papish, Franklin, Wis.; grandchildren, Melissa (Charlie), Damian (Krista), Allison, Kayla, Trinity (Aaron), Dustin (Tracy), and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Tatiana, Max, Hope, Lexi and Dylan; sister-in-law, MaryLou Bicknell; nephew, Brian (Jeana); and great-nephews, Michael and Daniel.