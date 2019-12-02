December 22, 1954-November 28, 2019
SEATON — Susan M. Christensen, 64, of Seaton, Ill., died Nov. 28, 2019, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House in Peoria, Ill. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services and burial in the Candor Cemetery, rural Seaton, will be at a later date. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Dec. 22, 1954, in Seneca, Ill., to Arthur and Anna Malone Byrne. She attended the Seneca schools. Susan married Ernest Valerio in 1971. Susan later married William Christensen on Sept. 30, 1980, in Georgia.
Susan was a homemaker and was employed as a CNA at various health care facilities in the area.
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed being with her family.
Survivors include her husband: Bill; one daughter: Delores, of West Virginia; one son: Robert Valerio, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren; four sisters: Karen Wooddell, of Ottawa, Ill., Rosemary (Robert) Gorgol, of Melbourne, Fla., Elaine Webber, of Ottawa, Ill., Lorrie McCaskey, of Homosassa, Fla.; one brother: Robert Byrne, of Streater, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter: Kristina Valerio.