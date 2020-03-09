Susan Larraine Martin

Cremations rites will be accorded. As per her wishes, there will be no services. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.

Susan Larraine Keely was born May 15, 1953, in Moline; the second child of George and Delores Louella (Hiatt) Keely. Susan married on Billy Martin on April 7, 2001, in Colona. She was employed by Henry County Home Care as a Certified Nurse's Aide and Homemaker last working in 1999. Susan was a member of the former Beautiful Savior Church, Missouri Synod Lutheran. She loved sewing clothes and window treatments. She enjoyed making quilts for family members and crocheting. Susan also enjoyed camping, fishing and reading. She was a wonderful cook. Sue was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger.