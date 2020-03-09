Susan Larraine Martin
View Comments
COLONA

Susan Larraine Martin

{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Larraine Martin

May 15, 1953-March 8, 2020

COLONA — Susan Larraine Martin, 66, of Colona, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home.

Cremations rites will be accorded. As per her wishes, there will be no services. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.

Susan Larraine Keely was born May 15, 1953, in Moline; the second child of George and Delores Louella (Hiatt) Keely. Susan married on Billy Martin on April 7, 2001, in Colona. She was employed by Henry County Home Care as a Certified Nurse's Aide and Homemaker last working in 1999. Susan was a member of the former Beautiful Savior Church, Missouri Synod Lutheran. She loved sewing clothes and window treatments. She enjoyed making quilts for family members and crocheting. Susan also enjoyed camping, fishing and reading. She was a wonderful cook. Sue was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Billy Martin, Colona; her children, Melanie (Richard) Sellers, Colona, Kimberly DeKoster, Silvis, and Timothy DeKoster, Richland, Wash.; stepchildren, Billy Justin (Robin) Martin, Moline, and Tina M. (Butch) Ables, Colona; grandchildren, Adrien DeKoster, Silvis, Seth Sellers, Colona, and brother, William Keely, Colona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Delores Keely.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News