Susan L. Miller

May 25, 1943-April 28, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Susan Louise Miller, 76, of East Moline, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, private graveside services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, East Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Silvis United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the River Bend Foodbank. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Sue was born May 25, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Percy and Inez (Gordon) Shoemaker. She graduated from Napolean High School in Ohio and married Melvin B. Miller on Aug. 18, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 1998. Sue worked as a waitress at Mandarin restaurant in Moline. She was strong in her faith and loved going to church. She loved quilting and watching "Jeopardy." She enjoyed classic movies, playing dominoes, and trivia nights.

Sue is survived by her children, Ray (Julie) Miller, Tampa, Florida, Lori Miller, Moline, Elaine (Eric) Johnson, Bettendorf, Dan (Susan) Miller, Thornton, Colorado; grandchildren, Travis Miller, Bree Nowling, Shannanh Johnson, Erica Johnson, Franklin Miller, Ayla Miller; and great-grandson, Noah Nowling. She was preceded in death by her husband and her seven siblings. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

