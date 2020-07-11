× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 7, 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Susan K. Wren, 65, of St. Petersburg, lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on July 7, 2020. Susan fought a courageous fight.

Susan was born and raised in the Quad-Cities, Illinois, and moved to Florida with her loving husband of 37 years in 1985. Susan adored children and worked as a Pinellas County schools bus driver for 15 years. Susan enjoyed celebrating holidays surrounded by family and friends and was often the life of the party with her quick wit and infectious laughter.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Millard Eckert, mother, Myrtle Eckert, and son, Jeffrey Lowry.

Susan is survived by her husband, Allan; sisters, Barb Lundy (Dale), Shirley Mountain (Bill), Mary Mayhew (Warren), Linda Leatherman (Don) and Patty Kraft (Dave); daughters, Wendy Ehrecke (Chris) and Angela Lowry; and Allan's children, Chad Moore (Marcy), Sharon Wren and Jenny Mudd (James); as well as grandchildren, Joshua Snyder, Samantha Wilkerson, Brandon Wilkerson, James Mudd Jr., Justyn Mudd, Tony Sing, Michael Wren and Mikayla Wren, and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer society of your choice.