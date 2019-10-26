December 8, 1945-December 3, 2018
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Susan (Johnson) Schenkel, 72, passed away at her home on the morning of Dec. 3, 2018, in Chula Vista, Calif., with her daughter by her side. She was born to the late Kenneth and Lois Johnson on Dec. 8, 1945 in Aledo.
Susan graduated from Aledo High School in 1964, attended Augustana College and later San Diego State University where in 1977 she completed a bachelor's degree in comparative literature.
After moving to California in 1966 she married William Schenkel and gave birth to a daughter, Stephanie in 1969.
Susan was an avid reader and researcher who had lifelong interests in literature, art, politics and history, all of which are reflected in the library of well-loved books she left behind. Travel was another passion for Susan, over her lifetime she enjoyed trips to England, Ireland, Italy, France and Switzerland.
Susan is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Schenkel) Tobin; her nieces Penny (Johnson) Schatzel, Joel (Johnson) Scharlack, Jaci (Johnson) Casner; and her sister-in-law, Mary (Smallwood) Johnson; as well as many cousins and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lois Johnson; her brother, Gary Lane Johnson; and niece, Jennifer (Johnson) Baymiller.
Please join us to remember Susan; services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Peniel Cemetery in Joy with a luncheon to follow at Oak View Country Club in Aledo, 1601 W. 3rd Ave.