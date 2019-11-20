November 14, 1953-November 18, 2019
GENESEO — Susan J. Conrad, 66, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. The celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Matt Kamprath will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church.
Sue was born Nov. 14, 1953, the daughter of Dean and Doris (Wyckoff) Conrad, in Geneseo. She graduated from Sisters of Our Lady of Charity, Carrolton, Ohio. She was an active member of Geneseo First Lutheran where she taught Bible School and Faith Time classes. She also sang in the church choir. Sue was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Geneseo Kitchen Band and Women of the Moose. She served as past president of Maple City Apartments Resident Association. She was an avid volunteer, donating her time to Geneseo Senior Citizens Center, Meals on Wheels and Hammond-Henry Hospital. Sue had been employed at Hillcrest Home, Abilities Plus and Goods Furniture. She participated in Special Olympics. Sue was an avid Bears and Geneseo Maple Leaf fan. Sue never knew a stranger. She was caring and loving toward all and could frequently be seen riding her bike around town.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tim Janey, Geneseo; sisters, Dea (Neil) Conrad-Curry, Alpha; Lisa (John) Conrad-Holcomb, Eldridge; brother, Steve (Jann) Conrad, Andover; four nephews and three nieces; stepchildren, Linnea Janey, Chris (Megon) Janey, Candi Janey; four stepgrandchildren; and several stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Doris.