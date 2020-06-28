× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 16, 2020

MILAN — Susan Gillette Robinson, 55 of Manassas, Va. Formerly of Milan, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 16, 2020, after her long brave battle with a rare paraganglioma cancer.

A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, June 18, at Mountcastle Church Life Celebration Home in Woodbridge, Va., with a Funeral Mass that took place on Friday June 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas, VA A private burial will be at a later date where she will be laid to rest at Preemption Cemetery in Sherrard, IL next to her sister. Cremation rites were performed per her request. In lieu of flowers, Susan has requested you consider one of the following things in her memory:

Volunteer at a church or school. Make someone smile and tell them how they have had a positive impact on your life. Put down your cell phone and talk to your children about their hopes and dreams. Listen, support and tell them that anything is possible. Forgive someone who may not deserve it.