June 16, 2020
MILAN — Susan Gillette Robinson, 55 of Manassas, Va. Formerly of Milan, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 16, 2020, after her long brave battle with a rare paraganglioma cancer.
A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, June 18, at Mountcastle Church Life Celebration Home in Woodbridge, Va., with a Funeral Mass that took place on Friday June 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manassas, VA A private burial will be at a later date where she will be laid to rest at Preemption Cemetery in Sherrard, IL next to her sister. Cremation rites were performed per her request. In lieu of flowers, Susan has requested you consider one of the following things in her memory:
Volunteer at a church or school. Make someone smile and tell them how they have had a positive impact on your life. Put down your cell phone and talk to your children about their hopes and dreams. Listen, support and tell them that anything is possible. Forgive someone who may not deserve it.
Susan is survived by her husband of 25 years, Timothy Robinson, Manassas; son, Shawn (Lindsay) Minard, Cumming, Ga.; daughter, Vanessa Robinson, Manassas; mother, Christie (Bob) Johnston, Milan; father, Daniel (Deborah) Gillette, Lufkin, Texas; brother, Don Gillette, Chicago; grandmother, Lorena Drish Runyan, Rock Island; grandchildren, Joshua and Lillian Minard, Cumming, Ga. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Donald Gillette and Virgil Drish; grandmother, Hope Gillette; sister, Angela Gillette; and cousin, Debbie Drish,
I guess there are some benefits of dying before your parents. I will be there to greet them when it is their turn to pass into the afterlife. And if the Lord allows, I will be able to watch over my loved ones and children from heaven. Much love to all.
