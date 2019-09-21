July 19, 1963-September 21, 2019
ILLINOIS CITY — Susan Ann Smith, 56, Illinois City, Ill., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Susan was born July 19, 1963, in Moline, the daughter of Mary Lou (Waldman) and William Robert Schwartz Jr. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1981. Susan married Charles Smith on May 24, 2008, in Coal Valley. Susan was the concessions Manager for QCCA Expo Center. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and was an amazing cook. She loved her family and her home.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; son, Jacob Robert Schwartz, Illinois City; mother, Mary Lou Schwartz, East Moline; sister, Kathryn Schwartz Salinas, East Moline; nephew, Justin; her beloved dog, Harley; and a large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.