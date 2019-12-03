April 26, 1953-December 2, 2019
VIOLA — Susan A. Miller, 65, of Viola, formerly of Coyne Center, Ill., passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Mercer Manor, Aledo, Ill.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 20 1E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Preemption Cemetery, Preemption, Ill. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Susan was born April 26, 1953, in Aledo, Ill., the daughter of Keith J. “Bing” Miller Jr. and Cheral Jean Mack Miller. She graduated from Sherrard High School.
She worked for many years at Jaydon, Inc. She later was head housekeeper for Country Inn & Suites, Moline.
She loved taking care of her cat, “Sassy.”
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Danelle and Sam Dixon, Viola; grandsons, Matthew Hines Jr., Moline, and Morgan Crandall, Viola; and granddaughter, Madison Crandall, Viola.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Charles and Helen Plunkett Mack.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.