August 30, 1963- March 28, 2020

ALEDO — Steven W. Hensley, 56, of Aledo, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care, Aledo.

A private memorial service will be held at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Steve was born on August 30, 1963, in Peoria, Ill., the son of Dale and Sharon (Funcannon) Hensley. He worked as a welder for various businesses around the Quad-Cities.

Steve is survived by his siblings, Mitch (Donna Robb) Hensley, and Shauna Malin. He was preceded in death by his parents and niece and nephew, Matthew and Marissa Malin.

