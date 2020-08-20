× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 9, 1955-August 18, 2020

MOLINE — Steven T. Branham, 65, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Peoria.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. A gathering to celebrate Steve's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Steven Timothy Branham was born Jan. 9, 1955, in Rock Island, the son of Ray and Carmelita (Schmacht) Branham. He was a cab driver for all the Quad Cities cab companies for many years.

He was a car fanatic who enjoyed collecting vintage toys and playing pool. He was truly a people person who loved having conversations with anyone. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Steve.