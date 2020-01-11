Steven Robert Camferdam

Steve transferred back to Los Angeles in 1986 and returned to his actuarial roots in 1988. He was named a Hewitt Partner in 1990. He became the West Region Actuarial Group Leader in 1997 and continued in that role until early 2009. Steve loved being a part of the Hewitt team and was proud of the quality work that he and his fellow Associates provided to their clients. Co-workers and clients became true friends.

Steve loved sports his entire life. He played football and baseball in his youth. As a leftie he was a decent first baseman. He water-skied on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Ark., almost every summer of his life. It was the family vacation spot and he looked forward to spending time with his extended Camferdam family. He was at the gym every morning and played on the Hewitt softball team. With Tom Sayre as his dive buddy, he earned his advanced scuba diver credential. He coached all of Nick's baseball teams and together they took up golf and spent Saturdays at the course. He shared season tickets to the Lakers, Kings, and Angels and turned Mary Ellen into a fan as well. He looked forward to annual backpacking trips with George Hansen and Paul Leas, Phi Delt brothers whom Steve loved as brothers. They backpacked throughout the U.S. and Canada and every hike was an adventure.

