October 27, 1939- April 28, 2020

BETTENDORF — Steven Ray “Steve” Fredericksen, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A private family burial will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island; Youth Hope, Moline; or Saving Our Sister: www.savingoursistersadoption.org.

Steve was born on Oct. 27, 1939, to Jens Fredrick “Fred” and Beatrice LaRay (Egger) Fredericksen in Davenport. He married Kathleen Mary Oliver on June 24, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. They had three children, Kari Lyn (Rod Collins), David Jens (Jennifer) and Douglas Scott (Rose).

God blessed Steve with the gift of design. At the of 16 he designed Slavens Manor on Kimberly Road Davenport, and won the National Model Home Contest as a senior at Davenport High School in 1957, personally meeting Frank Lloyd Wright. His first job was with Lundeen and Toline Architects, later working for his dad at Town & Country Lumber Co. drawing and designing homes. In 1984 he started working for Eldridge Coop as manager and shortly opened Country Cupboards Inc. In 1994 Steve brought the business and changed the name to Eldridge Lumberyard.