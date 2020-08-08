Steven Radovich

Due to COVID-19 no services will take place at this time. A private inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or to the family. The family wishes to thank Amber Ridge Memory Care and Trinity West for their care and support. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Steve was born on Feb. 4, 1930, in East Moline, the son of Mike and Katherine (Kudryk) Radovich. He graduated from United Township High School, Augustana College and Western Illinois University in Macomb with a master’s degree in political science. He married Lois Skalberg in 1956. Steve served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a teacher and coach for the Moline School District where he was active in the MEA serving as president and chief negotiator. After retiring in 1990 he became an active member of Blackhawk Unit of Retired Teachers. Steve loved music, he played the drums in the high school band, local bands, and the Navy dance band. He loved to travel and spend winters in Florida where he swam, biked, and socialized with family and friends.