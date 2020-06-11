Steven J. “AMIGO” Mendonsa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 15 1948-June 9, 2020

After an extremely hard battle with cancer “Amigo” age 72, passed away at home on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

Steve was born in Santa Cruz CA on January 15th 1948. He was the son of John Mendonsa and Doris (Francis) Tritz.

He graduated from N. Salinas High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Navy Reserves out of Monterey CA in 1967. From 1968 to 1970 he had 2 tours of duty in Vietnam and Korea sailing aboard the USS Higbee DD806 as both a Sonarman and Supply Petty Officer for the Weapons Division. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Armed Forces Expedition Medal and was eligible for the Silver Star Banner.

After the Navy, Steve moved to the Quad Cities and was the parts manager for Long MFG for 3 years. In 1973 he became a car salesman for Mills Chevrolet and later Warren Chevrolet.