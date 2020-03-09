Steven D. Russell
ROCK ISLAND

Steven D. Russell

Steven D. Russell

June 16, 1956-March 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Steven D. Russell, 63, of Rock Island, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The family encourages you to wear your favorite sports attire. Memorials may be made in care of the family to establish a memorial fund at a later date.

Steven was born in Moline, on June 16, 1956, a son of William and Nelda Murphy Russell. He retired from International Harvester, East Moline, and Burlington, where he was a member of the UAW Local 1304.

Steven was an avid sports fan. He played softball and enjoyed bowling for many years. You could find him at the casino in his spare time. Steven loved spending time with his “partners in crime,” his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Lindsay Russell, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jayson and Ellie Russell; and siblings, Joy (Jim) Bartels, Moline, Mike Russell, Rock Island, Rocky (Mary Jo) Russell, Sherrard, Mark (Debby) Russell, Rock Island, and Lanetta (Rob) Russell, Moline.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Service information

Mar 13
Celebration of Life Gathering
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
