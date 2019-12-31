Steve D. Cottrell
August 3, 1944-December 26, 2019

AUBURN, Calif. — Steve D. Cottrell, 75, of Auburn, Calif., passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Auburn Oaks under the care of Sutter Hospice.

He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 3, 1944, son of the late Don and Betty Cottrell. He was the oldest of four children. Left to cherish his memory are Jodi (Johnson) Cottrell, of Auburn Calif., formerly of Barrington, Ill., Steve and Jodi married in 2005; Mike, son, and Kelly (Yeocum) Cottrell, Hartland, Wis., Michelle, daughter, and Randy Gritters, Alpharetta, Ga., from his marriage to Nancy (Tidd) Brown, Johns Creek Ga.; grandchildren: Eric Cottrell, Minnesota, Blake Cottrell, Wisconsin, Austin Gritters, Tennessee, Anna and Abbey Gritters, Georgia; brother, Bill Cottrell, New Mexico, Forrest Cottrell, Arizona; sister Ellen Strande, Minnesota; and many extended family and dear friends.

Steve was a very active Milan resident from the time he arrived to the area after HS from Barrington, Ill. He was a Milan Fire Dept. Volunteer for over 25 years, Rock Island County Board Member, Milan Jaycees, and Milan Little Lg.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring for family and friends.

