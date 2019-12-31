Steve D. Cottrell

He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 3, 1944, son of the late Don and Betty Cottrell. He was the oldest of four children. Left to cherish his memory are Jodi (Johnson) Cottrell, of Auburn Calif., formerly of Barrington, Ill., Steve and Jodi married in 2005; Mike, son, and Kelly (Yeocum) Cottrell, Hartland, Wis., Michelle, daughter, and Randy Gritters, Alpharetta, Ga., from his marriage to Nancy (Tidd) Brown, Johns Creek Ga.; grandchildren: Eric Cottrell, Minnesota, Blake Cottrell, Wisconsin, Austin Gritters, Tennessee, Anna and Abbey Gritters, Georgia; brother, Bill Cottrell, New Mexico, Forrest Cottrell, Arizona; sister Ellen Strande, Minnesota; and many extended family and dear friends.