August 3, 1944-December 26, 2019

AUBURN, Calif. — Steve D. Cottrell, 75, of Auburn, Calif., passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Auburn Oaks under the care of Sutter Hospice. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to family.

He was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 3, 1944, son of the late Don and Betty Cottrell. He was the oldest of four children. In 2005, Mike married Jodi (Johnson) Cottrell, of Auburn Calif., formerly of Barrington, Ill.

Steve was a very active Milan resident from the time he arrived to the area after HS from Barrington, Ill. He was a Milan Fire Dept. Volunteer for over 25 years, Rock Island County board member, Milan Jaycees, and Milan Little League.

Left to cherish his memory are wife Judy; his children and spouses, Mike and Kelly (Yeocum) Cottrell, Hartland, Wis., and Michelle and Randy Gritters, Alpharetta, Ga., from his marriage to Nancy (Tidd) Brown, Johns Creek Ga.; grandchildren, Eric Cottrell, Minnesota, Blake Cottrell, Wisconsin, Austin Gritters, Tennessee, Anna and Abbey Gritters, Georgia; brother, Bill Cottrell, New Mexico, Forrest Cottrell, Arizona; sister, Ellen Strande, Minnesota; and many extended family and dear friends.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.