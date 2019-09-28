February 28, 1938-September 23, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Stephen “Steve” Anthony Harvey, 81, of Rock Island, passed away at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family-directed Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th St., Moline. Following services will be a time of fellowship and desserts in the activity center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Bethel Wesley UMC or The Fellowship (PO Box 24787; Nashville, TN 37202).
Steve was born in Chicago on Feb. 28, 1938. He was the son of Aldo L. and Naomi Mae (Raines) Harvey. Steve married Mary Ann Conway on Aug. 25, 1962, in Kirkwood, Ill. He was a music teacher at the Rockridge School District Unit 300, he taught music at Glenview Middle School, East Moline, and then worked as the Director of Musicianship at Bethel Wesley UMC for 25 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; children, Robert (Diana) Harvey, and their children Ryan and Sean of Bartlett, Ill., Elizabeth Lang and her children Levi and Cooper of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Harvey; and a sister, Pat McKenna.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.