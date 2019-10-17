April 27, 1948-October 16, 2019
VIOLA — Stephen P. Kehoe Sr., 71, of Viola, Ill. (formerly of Rock Island), died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home.
Funeral Mass is Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. John's Catholic Church, Viola. Burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Phillip Kehoe was born April 27, 1948, in Rock Island, the son of Charles T. and Estelle Kopp Kehoe. He was a 1966 graduate of Alleman High School. In April 1968, he was drafted into the U.S. Army; serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in April 1970. Stephen worked at John Deere as a parts hanger/painter, retiring after 35 years. He was proud of his Army service and his time at John Deere. On Oct. 30, 1991, he married Marjori McMeekan in Rock Island. Stephen's many hobbies included woodworking, tinkering, duck hunting and gambling. He had a love for Colorado and visited many times over the years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Marjori Kehoe, of Viola; sons: Charles Shackelford, of Viola, and Stephen Phillip Kehoe Jr., of Davenport; and grandson: Calvin Kehoe.
He was preceded in death by his parent; aunties: Ebby and Polly Kopp; and sisters: Pat Schmacht, Katy Young, Mary Alice Hardin and Joanie “Girl” Shackelford.
