March 15, 1953-September 15, 2019
DAVENPORT — Stephen “Fleetwood” P. Mack, 66, of Davenport, passed away Sunday Sept. 15, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Matherville, Ill. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Stephen was born March 15, 1953, in Rock Island, a son of James V. and Patricia M. Montz Mack. He graduated from Sherrard High School.
He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and worked in the construction trades for many years. In earlier years, he enjoyed working on the family farm.
Stephen was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and riding his Harley.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia Mack, of Milan; siblings, Cindi Starcevich and Rondi (Schaad) Doyle, all of Milan, James Mack, Viola, Ill., and Craig Mack, Davenport; nieces and nephews, Christine (Jesse) Tompkins, Jim (Andrea) Starcevich, Brooke and Brittany Doyle, Cameron, Carter and Connor Mack; great-niece and great-nephews, Alexis Tompkins, Jesse Tompkins III and Maxx Starcevich; and great-great niece, Nevaeh Weese.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father; brother-in-law, Tony Starcevich; and his beloved dog, “Fox Dog.”
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.