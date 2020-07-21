× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 23, 1948-July 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Stephen Eugene Hinton Sr., 72, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Aspenwood Health Care Center, Silvis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave. East Moline. The Rev. Van Flowers will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. Capacity limits will be monitored and all guests attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Stephen Eugene Hinton Sr. was born March 23, 1948, in Marion, Ill.; the son of John Hinton II and Dorothy Martin Hinton. He attended United Township High School. Stephen worked in maintenance with the City of Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and traveling. Stephen loved being with his children.