ROCK ISLAND

Stephanie S. McClain

Stephanie S. McClain

August 20, 1964-May 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Stephanie S. McClain, 55, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Stephanie was born on Aug. 20, 1964, in Rock Island, the daughter of Thomas and Donna (Kelso) Wells Sr. Stephanie enjoyed listening to music, watching her TV shows, cruising around town and fellowship with her friends and family.

Stephanie is survived by her children, Ebony Wells, Ericka Wells, Enisha Holloway and Eshawanda McClain; father, Thomas Wells Sr.; and siblings, Barbara Wells, Thomas Wells Jr., Denise Shell, Regina Teague, Almeta Smith, Timmy Smith, Thomas Smith, John Smith, Aaron Smith; and special friend, Lavonda Orr. She was preceded in death by her mother and Kevin Rawls.

