March 31, 1966-December 8, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Evangelist, Stephanie J. Gaines, 53, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home.

There will be no services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie was born March 31, 1966 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Theopolis and Eve Mae (Yarbrough) Teague. She married Derrick King, Sr.

Stephanie owned Field of Dreams.

Survivors include her children, Derrick (Kaliegh) King, Jr., Rock Island, Daniel (Melshawnda) King, Rock Island and Jennifer (Devin) Lambing, Fritch, TX and grandchildren, Derrick III, Avion, Malique, Syncere, Messiah, Kal-el, Riley, Dakarion, Iman, Dezire, Emmanuel, Julian, Jada, Devin, Jr, Amonte LaSale and Colin.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.