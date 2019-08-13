November 30, 1910-August 10, 2019
MOLINE — Stella C. Hendricks, 108, of Moline, welcomed eternal rest on Aug. 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Stella's grandson, Bishop Christopher Glancy, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Mausoleum.
Stella was born in Chicago on Nov. 30, 1910, the daughter of Alex and Mary Sipll Chabi. She married George Hendricks on June 14, 1930. Stella was preceded in death by George, her parents, her siblings (Helen and Al), her son-in-law (Pat) and granddaughter-in-law (Christine).
Stella was a bookkeeper at Chicago's F.E. Compton. In Moline, she was an active community member, including volunteering at Moline Public Hospital, Oak Glen Nursing Home and Project NOW. Stella was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society and retirees group. Stella was president of Sacred Heart PTA and was vice president and garden committee chair of the Women's Club of Moline. Stella belonged to the Black Hawk Hiking Club, the Friend Circle Club, the Center for Belgian Culture and the South Moline Senior Center and played her last bridge hand as a centenarian.
Stella is survived by daughter, Judith Glancy; son, Dr. Richard Hendricks (Anne); grandchildren: Steve (Jane), Chris, Tim (Joanne), Dave (Cari), Sheila (Tom), Matt, Richard (Kat), David, Katrina (Andrew) and Kim Mee Seon (David); 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Stella's family would especially like to thank Julie Appleman for the many years of gentle and joyous caregiving she provided to Stella. We also thank the caregivers and nurses at Bickford Cottage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clerics of St. Viator (Arlington Heights, Ill.) or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Moline).