CORDOVA — Funeral services for Stanley “Stan” Waldorf, 77, of Cordova, Ill., will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, following Phase 4 guidelines. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, following Phase 4 guidelines. Mr. Waldorf died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Stan was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Fred and Leona Brown Fiet. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1960 to 1963. He married Emilie Jones. He later married Judy (DeCastecker) Burggraf on March 12, 1993, in Rock Island. He retired from ALCOA in 2005. He was an avid golfer at Byron Hills Golf Course with three “hole in ones” to his credit, two of which were eight days apart! He was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was a member of the East Moline Legion Post 227, where he served on the Honor Guard.