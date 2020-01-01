May 1, 1947-December 28, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Stanley “Stan” Erdmann, 72, of Coal Valley, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after an eight-month battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Orion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., Orion. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Stanley Erdmann Memorial Fund.
Stan was born on May 1, 1947, in Geneseo, the son of Darrell and Wilma (Vogler) Erdmann. He married Teresa “Teri” Clark on March 7, 1970, in Cambridge.
He attended and graduated in 1965 from Orion High School. Growing up and early in his married life, he worked on the family farm. He was in the Army Reserves in the '60s. In 1971, he started Triple E Sales on the family farm selling filters from a semi-trailer. He built his first shop on the farm in 1972, selling snowmobiles and ATVs. He moved the business to Orion in 1990. Then in 2007, the business purchased the Chevy dealership building and moved to its current location. Stan semi-retired in late 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
He was very active in many forms of sports. He played on a lot of beer ball teams and managed a women's softball team in the '70s and '80s. He raced ATVs, go-karts, grass dragged snowmobiles, and most recently drag racing his beloved 1969 Chevy Camaro. He loved the '60s Chevys, mainly the Novas. He was a board member for the Southern Wisconsin Drag Racing Association and Route 66 Kart Racing Association. He was a Little League baseball coach in Orion and was a baseball coach at Orion High School from 1993-1997. He enjoyed his Thursday night meetings … aka Poker Night.
Stan loved his family, the farm and his business. He was ready to help those needing it and made many friends through the years because of this. He was known to many as “Stan the Man.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teri; sons, Travis and Kyle (Jamie) Erdmann, all of Coal Valley; grandchildren, Eric and Trey Erdmann; brother-in-law, Mert Klawonn, Cambridge; nephew, Jonathan (Kelsey) Klawonn, Lynn Center; stepbrother-in-law, David (Sharon) Otten, LeClaire; and stepsister-in-law, Karen (Roger) Goben, Indiana; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Wilma; his father-in-law, Everett “Bud” Clark; his sister-in-law, Jacki Klawonn and stepmother-in-law, June Otten Clark.
A celebration of Stan's life will follow directly after services at Triple E Sales. Stan was a very down to Earth person, so the family is asking everyone to dress casual, wear your Triple E shirts and hats with your jeans or your favorite sport shirt or whatever makes you think of Stan.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.