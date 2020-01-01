May 1, 1947-December 28, 2019

COAL VALLEY — Stanley “Stan” Erdmann, 72, of Coal Valley, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after an eight-month battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Orion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., Orion. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Stanley Erdmann Memorial Fund.

Stan was born on May 1, 1947, in Geneseo, the son of Darrell and Wilma (Vogler) Erdmann. He married Teresa “Teri” Clark on March 7, 1970, in Cambridge.

He attended and graduated in 1965 from Orion High School. Growing up and early in his married life, he worked on the family farm. He was in the Army Reserves in the '60s. In 1971, he started Triple E Sales on the family farm selling filters from a semi-trailer. He built his first shop on the farm in 1972, selling snowmobiles and ATVs. He moved the business to Orion in 1990. Then in 2007, the business purchased the Chevy dealership building and moved to its current location. Stan semi-retired in late 2018.

