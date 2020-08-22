× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 2020

MINERAL, Ill. — On Saturday, Aug. 15, after a short illness our beloved brother, uncle, close neighbor and fond friend, Stanley L. Riley, passed away at the age of 83 years.

Stanley was born in the family home in the farming community of Mineral, Ill. in 1937, to Ethyle and Ward Riley. Stanley graduated from Mineral High School in 1955 and then received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from University of Illinois in 1959. Following graduation from college Stanley joined the Army National Guard in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

After guard service Stanley was employed by Northrup King Seed Company which allowed him to travel throughout the United States where he found a home in the Los Angeles area and continued to live there until he passed.

Stan was a man of many passions, including traveling extensively in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii; gardening; following Illini Sports; his dogs Chito 1 and Chito 2; and spending time with family and friends. One of the things Stan was best known for was his sense of humor. Also, Stan was known in his neighborhood by his smile and his wave