November 2, 1949-July 5, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Stanley E. Furlong, 69, of Rock Island, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, with Military Honors by American Legion Post 246. Following inurnment, friends and family are invited to meet at Radicle Effect Brewerks, 1340 – 31st Street, Rock Island, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society.
Stanley Emmett Furlong was born in Moline, on Nov. 2, 1949, son of James J. and Margaret (McFadden) Furlong. He attended schools in Moline and graduated from Alleman High School. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving for three years in Hawaii and a year as Medical Corpsman on a ship off the coast of Vietnam. He was employed for 20 years at Oscar Mayer Company, and then worked, until his retirement, as a printer for Augustana College.
He was a member, and served on the board, of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society for over 25 years. He enjoyed photography, discovering new craft beers in local breweries, attending live blues events and was devoted to his four rescue cats.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Betsy Furlong, of Rockville, Md., and her three children, Brian, Katie and Erin, as well as his niece, Roxanne, the daughter of Stan's sister, Marjorie; his aunt, Jean Souchek; and many cousins across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve; and his sister, Marjorie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.