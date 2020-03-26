May 21, 1934-March 24, 2020
MILAN — Sonia Darlene Grafton, 85, formerly of Orion, passed away March 24, 2020, at Avonlea Cottage in Milan.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Sonia was born on May 21, 1934, in Moline, the daughter of George and Doris (Chinberg) Chilberg. She married Bryan Jay Grafton on March 5, 1954, in Moline.
She was a lifetime member of Beulah Church of Orion. She was a former 4-H leader of the Rural True Blues. She was an antique enthusiast and enjoyed collecting many treasures. She was a member of the Quad City Questors Group and the Embroiderers Guild of America. She was accomplished in many forms of stitching and embroidery. She was a strong Swede and had many Swedish traditions she handed down to her family. She was a great farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Arrowhead Ranch as a teacher’s aide. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Kristjan (Forrest) Stroup, Jodell (Terry) Bullock, Joel (Sheila) Grafton, Lisa Muhlenburg, Bryan Jay II (Becky) Grafton; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Ruth Chilberg and Valarie Gilliland; and great-great-grandson, Cameron Jay Clack.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
