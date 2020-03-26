Sonia Darlene Grafton

She was a lifetime member of Beulah Church of Orion. She was a former 4-H leader of the Rural True Blues. She was an antique enthusiast and enjoyed collecting many treasures. She was a member of the Quad City Questors Group and the Embroiderers Guild of America. She was accomplished in many forms of stitching and embroidery. She was a strong Swede and had many Swedish traditions she handed down to her family. She was a great farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Arrowhead Ranch as a teacher’s aide. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.